The Detroit Tigers' offseason will likely be defined by what they do or don't do with two-time reigning Cy Young Tarik Skubal, but the front office must still focus on other areas of its roster. President of baseball operations Scott Harris seems particularly interested in fortifying the bullpen. Following the decision to re-sign Kyle Finnegan, Detroit has now reached an agreement with free-agent closer Kenley Jansen, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pending a physical, the possible Hall of Famer and four-time All-Star will join the Tigers on a one-year contract. This move was gaining serious traction on Saturday morning, and Harris was able to seal the deal a few hours later. Jansen has 476 career saves and only needs three more to leap past Lee Smith for third on the all-time list. He has a great opportunity to cement his case for Cooperstown in 2026.

But the Tigers are not overly concerned with the veteran right-hander's body of work. They care more about what he can do right now, and that is plenty by the looks of it. Jansen posted a 2.59 ERA with 57 strikeouts and a 0.949 WHIP in 59 innings of work for the Los Angeles Angels last season. He will form an intriguing trio alongside Finnegan and Will Vest.

Article Continues Below

Detroit' bullpen is looking mighty dangerous after adding 59 games' worth of playoff experience. The team will still need enough trustworthy starting pitchers who can hand the game to the high-leverage relievers. A potential Skubal trade could complicate how the Tigers approach that plan. One does not just replace the best hurler in the American League. Fans can only evaluate what is in front of them, however.

Right now, this ballclub possesses an impressive supply of arms. Kenley Jansen surely hopes he can enjoy at least one more playoff run before retiring, and Detroit aims to accommodate him.