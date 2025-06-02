The Detroit Tigers received some big injury news on Monday as centerfielder Parker Meadows was activated off the IL. He went down with a nerve injury in his arm back in February during spring training, so Meadows has not made his 2025 debut with Detroit yet. Meadows just finished up a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to return to the Tigers' lineup. Detroit is on the road on Monday night beginning a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, and Meadows is in the linup batting first and playing center.

#Tigers lineup today at Chicago White Sox: Parker Meadows (CF)

Gleyber Torres (2B)

Kerry Carpenter (DH)

Riley Greene (LF)

Dillon Dingler (C)

Colt Keith (1B)

Zach McKinstry (3B)

Wenceel Pérez (RF)

Javier Báez (SS) Jack Flaherty (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season, the Tigers made an improbable run to the playoffs as they finished as one of the hottest teams in baseball. That run would not have been possible without Parker Meadows. Manager AJ Hinch knows that his return is massive for this club.

“He's a glue guy, and the guys love him,” AJ Hinch said, according to a post from Evan Petzold. “He played at an incredibly high level for us on both sides of the ball. We have missed him. Our guys have done a really good job of picking up the pieces and being able to adjust to life without him. But we're better with him — whether it's the top of the order, another potent left-handed bat, his speed, his defense, his presence, the vibe around him. Tork (Spencer Torkelson) and Greeney (Riley Greene) get in a good mood immediately when they see him. Who doesn't love Parker Meadows? It's a big addition, and it makes us a better team. It will make for some fun lineup constructions and a stronger bench.”

Last season, Meadows hit .364 in July, though he only had 11 at bats. He then had 87 ABs in August and hit .322, and he followed it up by hitting .273 in 99 ABs in September. The Tigers offense struggled for the most part last season, so having a bat like that in the lineup down the stretch was huge as the team made their surprising run to the playoffs.

Meadows hasn't played yet this season, but the Tigers haven't missed a beat. Detroit currently has the best record in baseball at 39-21, and they have had a surprising player step up to pick up some of the slack with Meadows injured. That played is Javier Baez. Baez has moved away from shortstop and has been playing centerfield, and he is a defensive wizard in the outfield as well. He has made numerous highlight plays throughout the season, and he has also been one of the best hitters on the team. Baez has always been good defensively, but he has struggled at the plate in recent years. Having his bat this season has been a delight for this Detroit team.

Tigers fans are just minutes away from seeing Parker Meadows make his 2025 debut as Detroit will get its series against the White Sox underway at 6:40 CT from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. It's been a long wait, but Meadows is finally back in the leadoff spot for Detroit.