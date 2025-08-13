The Kansas City Chiefs are more motivated than ever to get back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City failed at their three-peat attempt last season and spent the offseason addressing their biggest roster needs. Now the Chiefs could face some tough decisions later this fall when they make final roster cuts.

The Chiefs have a tight training camp battle at the wide receiver position. But it seems that a handful of receivers have already placed themselves at the head of the pecking order.

The Athletic's Jesse Newell explained which Chiefs receivers are “locks” to make the final roster in a recent article.

“For now, the Chiefs seem to have five absolute locks in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and fourth-round pick Jalen Royals,” Newell wrote.

Newell also went on to list Tyquan Thornton, Skyy Moore, Nikko Remigio, and former Jets receiver Jason Brownlee as four other contenders to make the roster.

This should be no surprise to most Chiefs fans. All of the team's top receivers are expected to make the final roster. But there are tough decisions to make either way.

“Listen, we’ll have a tough decision to make — (general manager) Brett (Veach) will and the coaches,” Reid said earlier this week. “There’s some good players there. We’ll just see how it sorts out here.”

Chiefs fans should keep their eyes on this training camp battle over the next few weeks.

Rivals still view Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as best quarterback in the NFL

It is still uncertain who Patrick Mahomes will be throwing to in 2025. But he will make it work.

Mahomes has not been as prolific as a passer over the past two seasons. However, many of the Chiefs' rivals still view Mahomes as a the NFL's best quarterback.

The Athletic's Mike Sando released quarterback rankings on Monday ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He had Mahomes tied for the NFL's top spot along with Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

One rival coordinator still views Mahomes as the best of the best.

“I think Mahomes is the best quarterback to ever live,” one offensive coordinator said. “But the gap is smaller than it was a year ago.”

Another clearly explained that Mahomes is the unquestioned best quarterback in the league until proven otherwise.

“Mahomes has the Brady seat now, until someone proves otherwise,” said the coach. “Last year, I saw a headline saying something to the effect of, ‘Mahomes' worst year to date, and the Chiefs are undefeated.' This is when this guy is too good for his own good.”

Another impressive season in 2025 could help secure Mahomes' GOAT status, especially if he wins another Super Bowl.