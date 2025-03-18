The Detroit Tigers aggressively pursued Alex Bregman in MLB Free Agency all winter long. In some ways, they centered their entire offseason around signing the two-time World Series champion. In the end, they failed to reunite Bregman with manager AJ Hinch. Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, and the third base job seemed to be lined up for former first-round pick Jace Jung.

This could still pan out sometime down the line. However, Jung will not be Detroit's third baseman on Opening Day in 2025. The Tigers optioned the prospect infielder to Triple-A Toledo on Monday morning. As a result, someone else will take the hot corner on March 27th when Detroit takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Monday, Hinch addressed his team's move and admitted there won't be a consistent starter at third for the time being. “It’s still going to be a timeshare,” the Tigers skipper said, via MLB.com's Jason Beck. “And so you will see [Zach McKinstry] there, you’ll see Andy [Ibáñez]. Javy [Báez] will get some time there. And then we’ll see if anybody else factors in.”

Tigers still seeking third baseman amid Jace Jung's struggles

Jace Jung has the potential to be a long-term starter in MLB down the line. However, he could not put together the performances needed to win the job in Spring Training. The Texas Tech product went 4-for-33 at the plate during Grapefruit League action before his demotion to Triple-A.

It wasn't all bad for the young infielder. He did hit a home run shortly before the demotion. And his defense — a major question mark before Spring Training — showed progress. However, the offense never came together. To some extent, it never showed up for Spring Training in the first place.

“His timing was off, almost entirely, even the first day,” AJ Hinch said, via Beck. “I know he ambushed a couple balls to the pull side, but he just didn’t make the adjustment timing-wise to make this team.”

The Tigers are once again in a tough spot regarding the hot corner. Matt Vierling is out with an injury and won't be ready for Opening Day. This leaves the aforementioned McKinstry, Ibanez, and Baez as options for the beginning of the year.

McKinstry had a strong postseason with the Tigers in 2024. However, he has never consistently produced offensively in the majors. Ibanez also came up big for Detroit in the postseason last year. Baez was once an excellent hitter, but has struggled mightily since joining Detroit.

The Tigers, of course, could add an infielder before Opening Day. For now, Hinch is working with what he has. And he will need to figure something out before they take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles to begin the push for an AL Central title in 2025.