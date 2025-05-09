The Detroit Tigers are off to their best start in recent memory, sitting atop the AL Central with a 24-13 record after Thursday's doubleheader sweep over the Colorado Rockies. Riding a three-game winning streak and showing balance on both sides of the ball, Detroit is emerging as a legitimate contender early in the 2025 season. Amid this strong start, Brewer Hicklen's first MLB hit serves as a feel-good moment that embodies the team's depth, resilience, and next-man-up mentality. The timely performance adds to a growing list of contributions from across the Tigers' roster, which continues to shine despite recent injuries.

Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2017, Hicklen made his Major League debut on May 26, 2022. But until May 8, 2025, he had yet to tally a base knock. His perseverance, shaped by years in the minors, led to a special moment not just for him but for the entire roster. The Tigers vs. Rockies matchup was just the stage Hicklen needed to make his long-awaited mark.

The official team's X, formerly Twitter account commemorated the moment with the following caption.

“First @MLB hit for @brewerhicklen”

Before this moment, Hicklen's MLB career consisted of just nine plate appearances. In the minors, however, he was a standout, hitting 22 home runs and swiping 44 bags in Triple-A during the 2024 season. He was called up after Manuel Margot was placed on the 10-day IL, giving the Detroit club an extra right-handed hitter off the bench.

Hicklen's story line is one of resilience. Born in Hunstville, Alabama, he played both football and baseball in high school and walked on at UAB before earning a scholarship. His middle name, Brewer, comes from a family tradition, a symbolic detail and chip on his shoulder adding depth to his journey.

This emotional milestone represents more than just a stat in a box score. It's a testament to the grind behind every call-up and the heart within every player on the Tigers roster. With the team leading the AL Central at 24-13, Hicklen's breakthrough could be a sign of even better things to come for Hicklen and the club.