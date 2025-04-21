The Detroit Tigers are red hot to begin the season as they own a 13-9 record through their first 22 games played. With the team fighting to remain atop the AL Central, the club officially decided to call up one of its top prospects who gained some experience playing for the organization in the 2024 playoffs.

On Monday, reports indicate that infielder Jace Jung is being called up to the majors. As a result, the Tigers are demoting Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A.

“We have recalled INF Jace Jung from Triple-A Toledo. INF/OF Ryan Kreidler has been optioned to Triple-A.”

Jung, who is a former top prospect for the Tigers, returns to the majors after having offseason surgery on his wrist. The 24-year-old infielder had three at-bats for Detroit during the ALDS loss against the Cleveland Guardians. However, during the 2024 regular season, when Jung made his pro debut, the star prospect finished with a .241 batting average and .362 OBP while hitting five doubles and three RBIs.

The Tigers likely made the roster switch as Kreidler was largely struggling at the plate to begin the season. Through 38 at-bats, the infielder/outfielder recorded a .105 batting average and .190 OBP. He failed to hit any home runs or RBIs to begin the 2025 campaign.

Jung has all of the potential in the world. Many believe he can take the next step in development and follow the footsteps of his older brother Josh Jung, who is the star third baseman of the Texas Rangers.

Jace Jung will have his first chance to play this season on Monday when the Tigers face off against the San Diego Padres. A win will keep Detroit in control of the AL Central, while a loss opens up the opportunity for the Guardians to close the gap. Jung is expected to start at third base in this contest and bat out of the six hole.