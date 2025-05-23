The Detroit Tigers lost their season opener against the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Thursday. The matchup between the leaders in the American League Central division got off to a bad start for Detroit. However, AJ Hinch will have Matt Vierling at his disposal for the first time this season in the second game. The 28-year-old outfielder was taken off of the team's injured list before Friday's game.

Vierling's return comes against the same opponent the Tigers played the last time he was on the field. The outfielder went 0-for-10 over the last two games of Detroit's season, both losses to the Guardians in the ALDS. Now, he is back to face Cleveland again after recovering from a strained rotator cuff, according to MLive Media Groups' Evan Woodberry.

Hinch will put Vierling back in right field once he settles back in alongside Riley Greene and Javier Baez. However, Detroit hopes that Vierling can continue to provide consistency in the middle of their order.

In two years the Tigers, Vierling hit better than .250 and hit 10 home runs in each season. Baez, Greene, and the rest of Detroit's offense has been a good group, but Hinch has a chance to make it even better.

Even without Vierling for the first part of the season, the Tigers haven't skipped a beat. They were a surprising team last season, but experts now have Detroit amongst the best teams in Major League Baseball. The Tigers have had one of the best records in the league and sit five games clear of the Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins heading into Friday's game.

Expectations are high for Hinch and his team, but Vierling's return is a big plus. Detroit awaits the return of Parker Meadows, the last starter who remains on the IL. For now, Baez continues to excel in the outfield and as the Tigers continue their dominant season.

After losing to a division rival in the ALDS in 2024, Detroit has their eyes on another deep playoff run. If Vierling's return helps to rally the troops, the team has a chance to win their first championship in more than 40 years.