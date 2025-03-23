The Detroit Tigers are ready to go for the upcoming 2025 campaign, but even with Opening Day right around the corner, they are still looking for ways to upgrade their roster. With that in mind, the team made a move for veteran outfielder Manuel Margot after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the start of the season.

Margot spent four seasons apiece with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays, before latching on with the Minnesota Twins in 2024. Back in February, Margot signed a minor league deal with the Brewers, but they ended up releasing him on Saturday. He didn't stay on the open market very long, as the Tigers scooped him up on Sunday morning.

“Outfielder Manuel Margot, released by the Brewers, is headed to the Tigers, sources tell The Athletic,” Ken Rosenthal reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tigers shore up outfield with Manuel Margot signing

Throughout his time in the majors, Margot has been average at best at the plate, with his true skills being his speed and his defense. He struggled last season with the Twins, though, posting a .238 batting average while hitting four home runs and driving in 31 runs. Perhaps more alarmingly, Margot stole just five bases, which was the lowest total he's recorded in a full season of his career.

Margot doesn't really profile as an everyday player anymore at this stage of the game, so it's good news that Detroit doesn't need him to fill that role. As a fourth outfielder who can sub in on the basepaths and finish out the games with his strong defense, Margot is a sneaky veteran addition who will shore up the Tigers depth. And if they need to turn to him due to injuries or because of a starter's poor play, he's proven that he can at least hold his own throughout his time in the league.