The Houston Astros just recently parted ways with outfielder Ben Gamel, but it didn't take long for him to find a home with the Detroit Tigers.

The AL Central ball club is signing the veteran to a minor league deal.

Via Mark Feinsand:

“The Tigers have signed Ben Gamel to a Minor League deal, per source. He gets $1.2 million plus incentives.”

While Gamel will start the season in Triple-A Toledo, he is a potential depth piece in the outfield for Detroit. Gamel has played in the big leagues in each of the last nine seasons, suiting up for the likes of Houston, the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Mets, among others.

The 32-year-old is a lifetime .252 hitter but was limited to just 38 games in 2024 with the Astros and Mets, slashing .247. Gamel has mostly played left field in his MLB career, and the Tigers do need some depth out there, considering the recent injuries. Parker Meadows is likely out until June at the very least due to injury. Matt Vierling, who plays third base and in the outfield, has a rotator cuff issue and won't be ready for Opening Day.

The Tigers were hoping Wenceel Perez could make up for the loss of Meadows and Vierling, but he's now on the shelf as well, sustaining a back injury in spring training. You can now see why the signing of Gamel was an important one for Detroit.

Given how injury-riddled their outfield group is at the moment, there's certainly a good chance Gamel gets called up to the Majors sooner rather than later. He doesn't lack experience, and while the Tigers are a talented team, they do not have a ton of seasoned veterans. Gamel has been around the block for a hot minute and could also bring leadership to this organization.