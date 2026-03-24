When Tony Vitello fills out his first lineup card with the San Francisco Giants, he is hopeful outfielder Harrison Bader is on it. However, a pesky injury may throw a wrench into those plans.

Bader is currently battling through hamstring tightness. While Vitello is optimistic of a return sooner rather than later, he also understands how long the season is, via Adrian Garro of MLB.com.

“I do, but you know, I could be wrong and also it’s Day One,” Vitello said of Bader's ability to play on Opening Day. “I know as well as anybody at this point that you do want to play the long game.”

“He’s doing everything possible today pregame,” he added. “I’m going off reports from the medical staff, but I’m also going off conversations with him, and he feels really good where he’s at. He’s literally out there hugging his teammates and doing everything he needs to do. So unless there’s some sort of setback from today, I’d assume next day would be even more, and the next day would be even more.”

Article Continues Below

Barring a setback, Bader seems poised to be ready to go. However, Vitello and the Giants will be cautious with the outfielder. Especially after signing him to a two-year, $20.5 million contract.

Bader is coming to San Francisco after splitting the 2025 season between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. Over 146 total games, he hit .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Over his nine years total in MLB, Bader has hit .247 with 88 home runs, 322 RBIs and 105 stolen bases. He was named a Gold Glover back in 2021.

The outfielder's Opening Day status is still up in the air. However, Vitello is remaining optimistic both for Bader's short and long-term health.