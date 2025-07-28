The Detroit Tigers have slipped out of the top spot in the American League standings. They lost three of four to the Toronto Blue Jays, but still hold onto the AL Central lead. The Tigers needed reinforcements at the MLB trade deadline, and they have made their first move, picking up Chris Paddack. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes broke the news on Monday.

“Tigers in serious discussions to acquire RHP Chris Paddack from Twins for a minor leaguer, sources tell me and [Hayes],” Rosenthal posted. He later confirmed that the move was done.

The Twins are ten games behind the Tigers and 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. With plenty of pitchers that contenders will pay up for, Minnesota could be a key seller ahead of Thursday's deadline. Paddack is the first player the Twins have traded this season, but almost certainly will not be the last.

The Tigers have the AL Cy Young favorite in Tarik Skubal leading their rotation. But struggles from Jack Flaherty and injuries to Casey Mize have mired the rest of their pitching. Paddack has a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts this year, mostly thanks to some recent poor starts. In his first 13 starts, he had a 3.53 ERA.

The Tigers have a rumored interest in Eugenio Suarez ahead of the trade deadline. The Diamondbacks' third baseman could be the best player dealt before the deadline and fits a big need for Detroit. Suarez could lift them to true World Series contender status, but it would cost them a lot in the trade.

Paddack joins the Tigers after four seasons with the Twins and three with the San Diego Padres. He has made three postseason appearances, with a blow-up start in 2020 and two great relief appearances in 2023. Can he help the Tigers win the World Series?