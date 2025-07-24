While the Detroit Tigers have been linked to Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, there are a ton of other teams in the MLB that are gunning for the coveted slugger. With the rumors continuing to swirl around the Tigers, the latest report gives insight into where the team will focus if they don't land Suarez.

As Suarez is arguably the top player on the trade market ahead of the trade deadline, Detroit needs to have some backup options in the chance the team can't acquire the third baseman. David Schoenfield of ESPN would say that the ball club will look to add to the bullpen after a few relievers have been struggling.

“At the minimum, the Tigers will be adding to a bullpen that has been hemorrhaging runs of late,” Schoenfield wrote. “Will Vest has remained solid, but Tommy Kahnle had been their other late-game high-leverage reliever, and he just had a recent run of nine runs allowed over three outings. Bednar, a two-time All-Star, has rediscovered his feel and command after a rough 2024.”

“He also comes with an additional season of team control,” Schoenfield continued. “The other top relievers who might be available include Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians, and Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, but don't look for an intradivision trade there.”

Insider suggests not ruling out Tigers in getting Eugenio Suarez

The Tigers do have prospects to trade in a potential deal for Suarez if the Diamondbacks would take a gander, since the team has the No. 1 farm system as ranked by MLB.com. Even Schoenfield of ESPN would not rule out the team getting Suarez, as he cites the past in No. 1 teams making a blockbuster move at the deadline.

“One key reason not to rule out Suarez to Detroit: History suggests the teams making the biggest deals at the trade deadline aren't the ones chasing a playoff spot or simply trying to hold on to a wild-card berth, but those teams already in first place,” Schoenfield wrote. “The Tigers know they're going to the postseason; they want to make their team better for October. A team that isn't guaranteed a playoff spot is risking future value for a playoff run that might not exist.”

There's no wonder why Suarez is being heralded as the best option at the deadline, with him hitting 36 home runs and 86 RBIs to go along with a .252 batting average as he's having a career resurgence with Arizona.

At any rate, Detroit is 60-43, which puts them at the top of hte American League Central division with the second place team in the Cleveland Guardians at 51-50. The Tigers start a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday evening, but still look ahead to the trade deadline as it remains to be seen how active the franchise will be.