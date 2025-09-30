The Detroit Tigers kicked off their American League Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Detroit squeaked into the postseason after suffering what would have been a historic collapse down the stretch. However, Tarik Skubal took the mound in Game 1 and put on a show in a win. He won a pitchers' duel against Gavin Williams in a standout performance.

Tigers fans took to social media to react to their aces' dominance. Talkin' Baseball applauded one of the best starts of his AL CY Young-worthy season.

Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal struck out 14 batters on a season-high 107 pitches in a DOMINANT outing to begin the 2025 MLB postseason pic.twitter.com/zeOC0Uu2iN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tarik Skubal's 14th strikeout ties a Detroit Tigers postseason record set by Joe Coleman in 1972! It's the most in an MLB postseason game since Gerrit Cole struck out 15 batters in the 2019 ALDS against the Rays pic.twitter.com/TfiP2GUlYH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2025

“SKKKKKKKKKKKKKKUBAL!!!!” one Tigers fan said.

“This is one of the great post season pitching performances of all time by Skubal,” commented Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. “Big Hoss city.”

“I get to watch Skubal pitch not against my team,” said one grateful Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

The Guardians challenged the Tigers for the top spot in the AL Central over the last few weeks of the season. In the final week, Cleveland stole the division from Detroit, setting up two divisional Wild Card series in the playoffs.

Skubal and Williams clashed in a game that saw three just one earned run allowed by either starter. In a series that carries as much drama as any matchup in 2025, the Tigers' ace came to play. Skubal just wrapped up his case for a second straight AL Cy Young Award. After his first playoff start, it looks like he is ready to carry that momentum into the fall.

On the other side of the matchup, Cleveland looks to reproduce the magical run it enjoyed in 2024. Both teams have shown that they are capable of making it deep in the AL playoffs. However, the Guardians' path is much harder after losing Game 1 to the Tigers. Skubal emerged victorious after his first start in the 2025 postseason. Detroit hopes to ride his dominance to a title.