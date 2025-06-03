The Detroit Tigers have the best record in baseball, but still, something has been missing this season. That something is Parker Meadows. Meadows went down with an injury during spring training as he had a nerve issue in his arm, but he was finally activated off the IL on Monday. The Tigers are taking on the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, and Meadows got the start in center while hitting in the leadoff spot. He is having a terrific game.

Parker Meadows hasn't skipped a beat as he started things out with a ridiculous diving catch in the first inning to save a run.

Parker Meadows instant impact Reminder – the Tigers are 49-26 when this guy plays and it’s because of plays like this isn’t Future Golf Glover #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/xPyFvp6Q1N — Ben Bosscher (@BosscherBen) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only is Meadows a defensive stud, but he is also a force at the plate. So far in the game, Meadows has a double and a triple, and he also stole a base. The Tigers were already the best team in baseball, and they just got even better.

“Maybe I’m exaggerating (I don’t think so), and I know it’s early, but Parker Meadows’ return elevates this Tigers team from merely being a playoff team to a legitimate World Series contender,” one fan wrote.

When a player comes back from injury, you never know what to expect. Sometimes, it takes a minute for them to get used to playing at this level again. That hasn't been the case for Meadows.

“What an electric debut by Parker Meadows,” another fan said. “Stolen base a double and a triple and 2 runs scored.”

The rest of the title contenders in Major League Baseball are not feeling good after seeing the Tigers add one of their best players back to the lineup.

“Lmao best record in baseball just added Parker Meadows back to the lineup and has the easiest June schedule I’ve ever seen, s**ts about to get real spooky in MLB,” a fan wrote.

Article Continues Below

Detroit also recently got Wenceel Perez back, and he is having a great day in the Windy City as well.

“Parker Meadows is exactly what this team needed … mixed with the addition of Wenceel Perez and his switch hitting ability,” a fan posted. “Skys the limit.”

This lineup change seems to benefit Kerry Carpenter as well, who has hit three home runs in this game against the White Sox. Everything is trending in the right direction for the Tigers.

“Kerry Carpenter slots in SO much better at no. 3 than leading off,” another fan wrote. “With Parker Meadows now back, the top half of the Tigers’ lineup gets downright scary. Meadows, Torres, Carp, Greene, Tork (when he starts). Could be lethal with a big right hand bat added in. #RepDetroit.”

There are so many things that Parker Meadows brings to this Detroit team.

“The best thing about having Parker Meadows back at the top of the order is the speed,” one fan shared. “Tigers are dead last in SB and he’s already got a steal his first time on base.”

This game isn't over yet, but it didn't take long for Parker Meadows and the Tigers to pull away. Detroit is going to pick up win #40.