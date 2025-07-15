Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres is an All-Star for the third time in his career, and he will reunite with his former manager, Aaron Boone, who will lead the American League team on Tuesday night.

Much like Torres did last year down the stretch for the New York Yankees, he will bat leadoff for the AL squad in the All-Star game. The ex Yankee said he was surprised to be batting first.

Gleyber Torres says he was "kinda" surprised that Aaron Boone chose him to be the leadoff hitter for the American League in tonight's All-Star Game He adds that he's excited to see "all the boys" when asked about seeing his former Yankees teammates pic.twitter.com/yDO9uaYSv8 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“[There are] really good players in the lineup,” he said in a video shared by SNY. “Being in the lead-off spot is going to be an honor for me.”

After struggling offensively for much of the 2024 season, Boone moved Torres into the leadoff spot in mid-August, where he remained through the team's run to the World Series. He was hitting .236 with a .658 OPS prior to the move, but in 56 total games batting first, he hit .283 with a .755 OPS.

The Tigers will be well-represented at the top of the order Tuesday. Boone also announced that outfielder Riley Greene will bat second. The Yankees' Aaron Judge will bat third with AL home run leader and Home Run Derby champ Cal Raleigh batting cleanup.

Tigers' Gleyber Torres to reunite with ex Yankees teammates

In addition to Judge and Boone, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Max Fried and Carlos Rodon will also represent the Yankees at the Midsummer Classic. Torres played with all but Fried last year in New York, and he is looking forward to reuniting with his former teammates.

“All the boys,” he said when asked who he's looking forward to seeing. “I got really good relationships with everybody.”

Torres' former manager had plenty of praise for the second baseman at All-Star media availability on Monday.

“He’s had an outstanding year for what’s been the best record in the American League so far, the Detroit Tigers,” Boone said, via veteran New York sports reporter Kristie Ackert. “He’s been a tone-setter for them at the top, getting on base at an amazing clip.”