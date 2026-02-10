Justin Verlander is going back to where it all began, signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. Perhaps no one is more amped up about the deal than his brother Ben Verlander.

Ben was a Tigers fan before the reunion with his brother. But now that Justin is back, his brother couldn't hold his excitement.

“JUSTIN VERLANDER TO THE DETROIT TIGERS. HE'S GOING BACK,” Verlander posted on X, formerly Twitter, yes in all caps. “MY FAVORITE TEAM ADDED MY FAVORITE PLAYER LET'S GOOOOO.”

Article Continues Below

For all the hype, Verlander – the pitcher – will have plenty to prove in his return to Detroit. The reunion will only take him so far, he must prove to be a valuable resource in the Tigers' rotation. Verlander did prove he still has some gas left in the tank in 2025, pitching to a 3.85 ERA and a 137/52 K/BB ratio over 29 starts for the San Francisco Giants. At the back of the rotation, Detroit is asking for consistency from their newest signing.

Verlander is coming back to the Tigers with plenty of accolades under his belt. He's a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and a former MVP. His first Cy Young and MVP award both came in Detroit, as did six of his All-Star appearances. As Verlander gets towards the end of his MLB career, he felt a Tigers return only felt natural.

Still, this is a Detroit team with a deep playoff run at the forefront of their plans. Verlander will now be a key cog in any success they find. He may not be in the Cy Young race come 2026, but the Tigers at least hope Verlander can turn block the clock upon his return.