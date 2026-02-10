With spring training right around the corner, the Detroit Tigers managed to beef up their starting rotation with another move in free agency. It appears Justin Verlander is returning to Detroit after agreeing to a new contract with the club.

Reports indicate that Verlander, who is 42 years old, is signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tigers, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, $11 million of the deal is being deferred, which begins in 2030.

“The Detroit Tigers bring Justin Verlander back home, signing him to a one-year contract… One year, $13 million, with $11 million deferred starting in 2030.”

The 2026 season will be Verlander's 21st in his career. He initially played for the Tigers from 2005 to 2026. Most recently, he played for the San Francisco Giants in 2025, where he turned back the clock and played rather well despite the club failing to reach the playoffs. The nine-time All-Star finished the campaign with a 3.85 ERA and 1.362 WHIP while recording 137 strikeouts.

Detroit is seemingly going to have a stacked starting rotation and bullpen. The Tigers recently signed Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract, while Tarik Skubal won his arbitration hearing and will be paid $32 million in 2026. Those two, along with Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Reese Olsen, are expected to be part of the starting rotation.

But with Justin Verlander in the mix, things could certainly change. He could come out of the bullpen, while also providing spot starts when necessary throughout the season. Overall, Verlander's signing provides the Tigers with some versatility.

The Tigers are set to begin spring training on February 21 when they take on the New York Yankees. It will be our first look at the club since losing to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.