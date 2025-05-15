As Tarik Skubal continues to dominate on the mound, talk surrounding a potential long-term extension with the Detroit Tigers is heating up. But based on recent comments from president of baseball operations Scott Harris, fans hoping for a blockbuster deal anytime soon might be in for a wait.

Harris appeared on The Show podcast with the New York Post and, while he praised Skubal’s performance and work ethic, he sidestepped questions about concrete negotiations. “My hope is that we have press conferences where we're talking at length about these things,” Harris said. “But I think it's a little premature and probably a little unfair to talk about it publicly.”

Pressed further on whether Detroit has the money to offer Skubal a top-tier contract, Harris was noncommittal. “We can't just decide we're going to sign him,” he said. “It takes two parties… and a willingness on both sides to actually do it.”

Since April 8, Skubal has looked like one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In his last six starts, the left-hander has posted a jaw-dropping 0.97 ERA, fanning 50 batters while walking just one in 37 innings. His elite performance has only intensified speculation about whether the Tigers will break the bank to keep him.

Tarik Skubal contract rumors grow as the Tigers' southpaw continues to dominate

Historically, the Tigers haven’t shied away from big contracts, but results have been mixed. The team shelled out $248 million to Miguel Cabrera in 2016 — a move that ultimately kept the former MVP in Detroit through the end of his career, albeit with diminishing returns. On the other hand, deals like Jordan Zimmermann’s $110 million contract and Justin Upton’s $133 million pact left the club with less-than-stellar returns.

Currently, shortstop Javier Báez holds the team’s richest active contract at six years, $140 million. While Báez struggled during his first few seasons in Detroit, he’s rebounded in 2025, showing versatility and providing stability in center field after injuries thinned the roster.

Still, a deal to retain Skubal will likely require a record-breaking offer. The 2024 Cy Young winner is under team control through the 2026 season, giving Detroit a little time to negotiate — but also adding urgency if they want to avoid letting a top-tier arm near free agency.

Harris emphasized the team’s broader strategy as one focused on sustainability and smart growth. “We're going to do everything we can to try to win a World Series in Detroit,” he said. “And if that means making a big move at the deadline, we're going to do it… and if that means intentionally passing on a big move… then we're going to do that.”

For now, the Tigers are flying high — riding strong pitching, a resurgent offense, and a bolstered player development pipeline. But with Skubal's value climbing with each outing, Harris and the front office may soon need to move from vague promises to firm action. Until then, the question lingers: will Skubal be the next Tigers ace to get paid, or the next star to slip away?