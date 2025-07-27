The ice-cold Detroit Tigers desperately needed Tarik Skubal to heat them back up and lift them to a victory over the MLB-leading Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. But they did not want to put their needs above his family's. The team was prepared to rush the 2024 Cy Young Award winner out of Comerica Park and to the hospital. His wife is still waiting to give birth to the couple's second child, leaving everyone in suspense, including the Blue Jays.

Detroit placed Skubal on the paternity list, but he reached the mandatory limit and therefore had to return to the club. Nevertheless, the Tigers planned to accommodate the amazing left-handed starting pitcher. They could only live in the moment, though.

“As long as the phone stays silent, I expect it to be business as usual,” manager A.J. Hinch said before Saturday's game, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “If we get a call, we'll make him come out of the game or out of his warmups or out of wherever. I don't even know if he'll be here postgame, depending on how it goes.”

Tigers' Tarik Skubal does his job vs. Blue Jays

Following an assist by Matt Vierling, Skubal was able to get through six scoreless innings against the Jays. He allowed only five hits while recording seven strikeouts and three walks to lower his season ERA to a splendid 2.09. Unfortunately, the Tigers' offense remains silent and could not provide the 28-year-old with any run support. A wonderful outing may be for naught if Detroit does not come alive soon.

Tarik Skubal helped end the club's six-game losing streak last Sunday, but the Tigers promptly began a new one. Regardless of how this matchup concludes, the organization has to acknowledge that it is incredibly dependent on its ace to get Ws right now.

Maybe the lineup will wake up, but president of baseball operations Scott Harris cannot afford to take chances ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Detroit last won the World Series in 1984. It cannot squander an opportunity to take advantage of a fairly crowded American League. With Skubal set to enter free agency after the 2026 campaign, this fan base wants to see the front office go all in and upgrade the roster in the next few days.

Though, perhaps the arrival of a new baby will serve as its own unique morale boost. The pitching Triple Crown winner can take pride in a fantastic day at the office and now put all his emotional energy into his family.

