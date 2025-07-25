With the Detroit Tigers recording their 10th loss in the last 11 games, there could be fans wondering what the team plans to do at the trade deadline, though the answer might disappoint them. As there will be rumors around the Tigers ahead of the trade deadline next week, the strategy has been revealed by the ball club.

It has been reported that Detroit will have a “conservative approach” to the MLB trade deadline, which is on the evening of July 31, according to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.

“The Detroit Tigers aren't expected to make a big splash at the 2025 trade deadline, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31,” Petzold wrote. “Instead, they're likely to take a conservative approach, targeting mid-tier relievers as the most realistic upgrade.”

“The Tigers don't plan to trade any of their five top-100 prospects (as ranked by MLB Pipeline), staying committed to their goal of long-term sustainability,” Petzold continued. “They also value the unpredictability of their matchup-based offense and intend to rely on internal pitching options in hopes of rekindling their postseason magic.”

Tigers still looking to be buyers at the trade deadline

While the Tigers had been linked to stars such as Eugenio Suarez, it seems like that dream for fans is buried with the team taking a backseat and making lateral moves. It seems as if the team doesn't want to totally tap into their farm system for such players, though Petzold would say that Detroit and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris will be “buyers.”

“The Tigers will be buyers, but president of baseball operations Scott Harris isn't expected to trade like former general manager Dave Dombrowski — just as owner Christopher Ilitch doesn't spend like his late father, Mike Ilitch,” Petzold wrote. “This isn't an all-in push to win the World Series in 2025. And the Tigers are OK with that. The Tigers think there's enough internal upside to hold steady.”

“They're confident Zach McKinstry can continue producing at a career-best rate, and even if a hitter like Javier Báez regresses, they expect either Parker Meadows or Matt Vierling to emerge as an impact bat. Kerry Carpenter is also lined up to return soon from a right hamstring injury. If needed, infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee could be promoted from Triple-A Toledo as a key right-handed bat in the final six weeks.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how active the Tigers will be when the trade deadline comes around on July 31, as the team is currently 60-44, putting them first in the AL Central, despite the present slump. Detroit plays the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of four games in the series on Friday night.