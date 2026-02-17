The Major League Baseball world was rocked on Tuesday, when it was announced that Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark is resigning. Clark resigned amidst a federal investigation and an upcoming MLB salary cap battle.

“The resignation occurs at a time of heightened rhetoric as the owners are expected to lock out the players at the conclusion of this season when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The owners executed the same tactic after the 2021 season, which shut down the sport for 99 days. The upcoming negotiation could last longer, as owners have become vocal about the necessity for a salary cap, as sports like the NFL, NBA and NHL use, in the wake of rampant spending by teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets,” The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Andy McCullough and Evan Drellich wrote.

Clark and the union are also under an investigation by federal prosecutors, for allegedly enriching themselves with licensing money. That probe is ongoing.

The resignation came just before Clark and other members of the MLBPA were supposed to start a spring training tour. Clark and staff were supposed to meet with the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday. That meeting was canceled. It is unclear at time of writing who will succeed Clark, per CBS Sports.

The MLB owners seem dead set on pushing for a salary cap on MLB players. Clark had been opposed to that, as well as the players' union. Time will tell how those negotiations continue, and whether Clark's replacement will hold that same position.

Spring training games begin on Friday for several MLB teams.