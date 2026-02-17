The world of Major League Baseball was rocked on Tuesday, when Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark resigned from his job. More information is coming to light about why Clark decided to step down from the position.

“MLBPA executive director Tony Clark resigned after an internal investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who had been hired by the union in 2023,” ESPN's Jeff Passan posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Clark stepped down amidst a sea of turmoil swirling around him. He is under investigation by federal prosecutors, over allegedly enriching himself from licensing money. That probe is ongoing.

The MLBPA is also about to enter extensive, continued talks with MLB owners about a new collective bargaining agreement. MLB owners want to establish a salary cap on players. Clark was opposed to that notion.

“Yet the resignation occurs at a time of heightened rhetoric as the owners are expected to lock out the players at the conclusion of this season when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The owners executed the same tactic after the 2021 season, shutting down the sport for 99 days,” The Athletic reported. “The upcoming negotiation could last longer, as owners have become vocal about the necessity for a salary cap, used by leagues like the NFL, NBA and NHL, in the wake of rampant spending by teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.”

Clark was scheduled to start a MLBPA tour, visiting teams ahead of spring training games. A scheduled meeting with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday was canceled, after his resignation.

The 2026 MLB season could be the last before a lockout

Clark's successor will be tasked with leading negotiations with MLB owners. Time will tell if a new collective bargaining agreement can be reached, before a possible lockout.

“I don’t think it has any impact on negotiating,” Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal said about Clark's resignation. “Bruce (Meyer) has been our lead negotiator. He’s done it in the past. Although Tony has been the face of the PA in terms of negotiating, I’m still as confident as ever in Bruce and everyone else that we’ve got behind him.”

Spring training games also begin on Friday for many MLB clubs.