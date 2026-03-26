Detroit Tigers' top prospect Kevin McGonigle made his MLB debut on Opening Day in the club's contest against the San Diego Padres. While the team is winning 8-1 through seven innings, McGonigle has already made franchise history in his first career game in the majors.

The 21-year-old infielder went 3-3 in his first three at-bats (and still counting). He's the first player since Shannon Penn (1995) to record three hits in his debut with the Tigers, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. McGonigle has scored in all three of Detroit's rallies as well.

“Kevin McGonigle is 3-for-3, the first Tiger with three hits in his debut since Shannon Penn in 1995,” said Cassavell. “He's scored in all three Detroit rallies today, too. The Padres now trail 8-0 in the fifth after Dillon Dingler's two-run homer.”

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Expectations are high for McGonigle, as he's been one of the most efficient prospects in the minor leagues for the past three seasons. He earned himself a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster with a career .313 batting average and .419 OBP in MiLB. McGonigle also recorded a total of 233 hits, 30 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases.

Coming up as a shortstop, Kevin McGonigle proved to be a reliable glove throughout most of the infield. He started at third base for the Tigers on Thursday, batting seventh in the lineup. If he continues to swing a hot bat as he has against the Padres, then manager AJ Hinch might have to consider moving McGonigle up in the batting order. Imagine that production in the cleanup spot.