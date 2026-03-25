The Detroit Tigers announced on Tuesday that top prospect Kevin McGonigle will be on the Opening Day roster. With the first game of the regular season on Thursday, McGonigle's official jersey number has been revealed.

McGonigle, who is 21 years old, will be repping No. 7 for the Tigers this season, according to MLB Jersey Numbers. Manuel Margot wore that number for Detroit last season. The No. 2 overall prospect on the MLB's Top 100 Prospects list has an official jersey number.

“INF Kevin McGonigle will wear number 7,” said the popular X account. “Last worn by OF Manuel Margot in 2025.”

INF Kevin McGonigle (@kevinMcGonigle7) will wear number 7. Last worn by OF Manuel Margot in 2025. #Tigers pic.twitter.com/IxprOi3JRW — MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) March 24, 2026

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After being taken 37th overall by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft, McGonigle is finally set to make his major league debut this season. It is not yet known if he will start in Thursday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Manager AJ Hinch still has some time to reveal the club's starting lineup for Opening Day.

Javier Baez or Zach McKinstry could potentially earn the starting shortstop job to begin the season. But that would be if Hinch wants to ease McGonigle into the majors. Based on his stats in the minor leagues, it would be hard to imagine the incoming rookie not being given the starting nod immediately.

Kevin McGonigle has played incredibly well throughout the early portion of his career. After three years developing in Detroit's farm system, the phenom infielder owns a .313 batting average and .419 OBP while recording 233 hits, 30 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases.

With Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, Hinch has nearly two days to decide who will start for the Tigers. Either way, expectations are high for Kevin McGonigle and the organization.