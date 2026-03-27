The New England Patriots have met some challenges in the offseason, and they’re ready to take on the draft. And here is their 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator after free agency.

Reaching the Super Bowl means waiting a while for your first pick. And that’s why the Patriots won’t have a selection until overall No. 31. But it’s a critical selection for the team, which believes it has a shot to make another run behind young quarterback Drake Maye.

Round 1, Pick 31: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

The jury might still be out on Parker. But if he lasts all the way to pick No. 31, it’s hard to see the Patriots finding someone else they like better.

He’s athletic and can move, and should develop into a starter, according to NFL.com.

“Powerful edge defender with NFL length whose 2025 tape might be closer to his pro projection than his gaudy 2024 numbers,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Parker’s handwork is above average in both phases. He strikes early to set very firm edges, then sheds quickly to finish tackles.

“Average short-area burst limits his ability to pursue the run in space and threaten tackles in a race to the top of the rush. He can long-arm tackles into the pocket when he catches them right, but he fails to find quick solutions when that approach stalls. His rush production will be muted until he expands his approach, but improvement is likely.”

Round 2, Pick 63: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Going with another pass rusher, the Patriots solve some key defensive losses on that side of the football.

More might not last this, but it’s a strong pick for the Patriots if he does. He possesses good size (6-4, 255), and he was productive in college, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Moore's pass-rush ability is the reason he will get drafted, and the senior season tape backs it up,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The bull rush generates real pocket collapse, and the 10-sack breakout held up against Big Ten competition. His handwork and power are developed enough to contribute as a pass rusher from Day 1. And the alignment versatility gives a coordinator options. He can rush from a three-point stance or stand up on the edge without losing effectiveness.”

However, Moore didn’t hold up quite as well against the run. That makes sense because his frame seems more suited for pass rushing.

“The run defense is where the tape gets uneven,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “There are snaps where he sets the edge with real effort, and snaps where he goes through the motions. That inconsistency looks more like an approach issue than a physical one, which means the right staff can address it.”

Round 3, Pick 95: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Finding the right fit matters for Jones. The Patriots may wind up wondering if he can be a difference-maker in the ground game, according to Bleacher Report.

“Logan Jones is an athletic, center-only prospect with adept run blocking skills who will compete for a role in a zone-oriented system,” Brandon Thorn wrote. “Jones' short arms and middling play-strength will make it difficult to consistently hold the point or move NFL defensive tackles, shrinking the margins for him to enter into a lineup and stick.”

Round 4, Pick 125: EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana

This is the point of the draft where teams quit worrying quite as much about measureables and look for football players. Kamara fits that bill, according to nflmockdraftdatabase.com.

“Standing at 6-foot-1, Kamara may not have the ideal size for an NFL edge rusher, but his skills, instincts, and leadership qualities make him an intriguing prospect for many teams,” NFL Mock Draft Database wrote. “Despite not being the most explosive athlete, Kamara's ability to thrive in his role as a technician sets him apart from other edge rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class.”

Round 4, Pick 131: T Jude Bowry, Boston College

This could be considered a sleeper pick because Bowry could develop into a starter, according to NFL.com. He has very strong athletic traits, which give him a high ceiling.

“Bowry is typically in the right place at the right time in protection,” Zierlein wrote. “He has the feet to match edge speed, but needs to improve hand usage and punch timing to firm up his outside edge/protect against bull rushers. He’s hit-or-miss as a drive blocker, but the hits carry force and movement.”

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Round 5, Pick 171: LB Trey Moore, Texas

There are things Moore will need to overcome to get a shot at making any kind of significant NFL impact, according to Sports Illustrated.

“While Moore is still historically light and short for an edge rusher, his arm length is slightly impressive relative to his frame,” Carter Long wrote. “In a draft where the top two projected edge rushers measured arms shorter than 31 inches despite being taller than Moore, that could be a plus.”

Round 6, Pick 191: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

It’s hard to get on board with this pick. The Patriots already grabbed three, so why try a different position here? Perhaps it’s a mock simulator hiccup. Curry is destined for backup duties, according to NFL.com.

“The tape doesn’t quite match the production, but with only one season as a starter, Curry’s play should continue to improve,” Zierlein wrote.

Round 6, Pick 198: HB Kaelon Black, Indiana

Coming from a successful program will help, but Black may not have the skills to make a roster, according to NFL.com. Zierlein called him a “get what is blocked” runner. However, the size (5-9, 208 pounds) helps.

Round 6, Pick 202: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

OK, simulator, now we’re just getting silly with all of the edge picks. However, let’s give Gumbs his due. He has good size and could be developed into a contributor, according to Bucswire.com via Yahoo.com.

Round 6, Pick 212: S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

There could be a lot of practice-squad days in Styles’ future. But his athleticism score of 80 gives him at least a puncher’s chance of more, according to NFL.com.

“Styles has made improvements during his transition from receiver to defensive back over the last three seasons,” Zierlein wrote. “However, tight hips and a lack of route recognition are a double whammy that slows his departure and limits ball production in man.”

Round 7, Pick 247: G Micah Morris, Georgia

He’s 6-5 and 334 pounds, giving him the size to compete in the NFL.

“Built like a prototypical NFL guard with natural power and mauler mentality in the run game,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Raw tools and physical traits suggest significant upside with technical refinement.”