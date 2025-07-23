The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the American League at 60-41. But they are still in a dry spell, entering Tuesday's action having lost eight of their last nine games. That could lead to big additions at the trade deadline, specifically to the bullpen. The Athletic's Jim Bowden has four high-leverage bullpen arms the Tigers can add at the MLB trade deadline.

“The Tigers would like to add an impact closer, and there are plenty of them to target, including the Orioles’ Félix Bautista, the Pirates’ David Bednar, the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, and the Braves’ Raisel Iglesias. Detroit also has interest in another bat to fortify the lineup. Expect them to be aggressive at the deadline.”

Among the players listed, Clase is far and away the biggest name. His 2025 has not been as electric as his 2024, where he nearly won the Cy Young. But his 2.86 ERA in 44 appearances is still strong for a poor Guardians team. He will not be a free agent until 2027, making him one of the most valuable deadline pieces.

The Tigers have the top-ranked prospect system in the majors, according to MLB.com. So it is not inconceivable for them to pry Clase out of Cleveland. But if they want to hold onto their top names, Raisel Iglesias is a pending free agent on a team desperate to sell. The Braves are way out of the NL playoff picture and should be looking to deal anyone on an expiring contract.

The Tigers have used Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle in the closer role this year, but could use a third bullpen arm. Adding an elite closer behind those two could make Detroit's bullpen World Series caliber. Bowden also thinks they could add a hitter, which makes a lot of sense, as they may only have one shot to make the most out of this group.