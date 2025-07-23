The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the American League at 60-41. But they are still in a dry spell, entering Tuesday's action having lost eight of their last nine games. That could lead to big additions at the trade deadline, specifically to the bullpen. The Athletic's Jim Bowden has four high-leverage bullpen arms the Tigers can add at the MLB trade deadline.

“The Tigers would like to add an impact closer, and there are plenty of them to target, including the Orioles’ Félix Bautista, the Pirates’ David Bednar, the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, and the Braves’ Raisel Iglesias. Detroit also has interest in another bat to fortify the lineup. Expect them to be aggressive at the deadline.”

Among the players listed, Clase is far and away the biggest name. His 2025 has not been as electric as his 2024, where he nearly won the Cy Young. But his 2.86 ERA in 44 appearances is still strong for a poor Guardians team. He will not be a free agent until 2027, making him one of the most valuable deadline pieces.

The Tigers have the top-ranked prospect system in the majors, according to MLB.com. So it is not inconceivable for them to pry Clase out of Cleveland. But if they want to hold onto their top names, Raisel Iglesias is a pending free agent on a team desperate to sell. The Braves are way out of the NL playoff picture and should be looking to deal anyone on an expiring contract.

The Tigers have used Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle in the closer role this year, but could use a third bullpen arm. Adding an elite closer behind those two could make Detroit's bullpen World Series caliber. Bowden also thinks they could add a hitter, which makes a lot of sense, as they may only have one shot to make the most out of this group.

More Detroit Tigers News
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. MLB
MLB rumors: Why Cardinals-Tigers Nolan Arenado trade makes senseZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Tigers’ Jack Flaherty gets real on ‘weird’ outing in Pirates lossTristin McKinstry ·
Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) hands the ball to pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal shares selfless take amid Cy Young defenseScotty White ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammates in the dugout after pitching change during the seventh inning at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal joins Clayton Kershaw in historic MLB club after 20th startAbdullah Imran ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal gets ‘nasty’ MLB shoutout in stunning night vs. RangersBrayden Haena ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) is congratulated by his teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal delivers passionate message after return to win columnRichard Pereira ·