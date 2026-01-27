The Tarik Skubal situation remains a big topic in baseball, as an arbitration hearing is on the horizon for him and the Detroit Tigers. Aside from that, rumors about Detroit moving him somewhere else continue to swirl. That being said, at least one MLB insider does not believe that a Skubal trade will happen in 2026.

“Not great,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post said when asked in a recent appearance on the MLB Network about how he feels about the chances of Detroit trading Skubal this year.

“We felt like [Freddy] Peralta was probably going to get moved. We felt [MacKenzie] Gore was almost definitely going to get moved, but Skubal is in another category. He is the best pitcher in baseball. Someone might say Paul [Skenes], but one of the two, but this guy has won two straight Cy Young awards. What a competitor he is. One year to go. I mean, the price is high. It's understandably high. There's a lot of reason for Detroit to keep him.”

Considering what the Milwaukee Brewers got in return for trading star right-hander Freddy Peralta, and with the sense that Detroit is not going to rebuild but instead continue to contend, Heyman said he’s just not seeing the Tigers letting go of Skubal anytime soon.

“So, I would say that the odds remain slim that Skubal is going anywhere,” Heyman stated. “I will say it is curious, or at least interesting, that they haven't taken him off the market yet. They haven't at least announced that, you know what, he's staying. So, maybe they're still talking, but still a long shot.”

Over the last two seasons in which he won back-to-back Cy Young Awards in the American League, Skubal has gone 31-10 with a 2.30 ERA, 0.906 WHIP and 180 ERA+ through 62 starts with the Tigers.