It's been a drama-filled offseason for the Detroit Tigers so far, as rumors have swirled around the future of ace Tarik Skubal. However, the latest speculation may shed light on what is actually going on with Skubal's arbitration saga.

For context, teams typically make an initial arbitration offer, and the player's agent will submit their own offer that is well above the team's proposal. Then, the two sides work out a deal and meet somewhere in the middle. If they don't come to an agreement, then they each submit their official offers, and then negotiations go to an arbitration hearing where a third party chooses to side with either the franchise or the player.

In Skubal's case, reports indicate that the Tigers did offer $19.8 million to the 29-year-old ace. However, his agent, Scott Boras, never shared his counteroffer, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. It's said that Detroit was left without a counter to work with, and that the front office was willing to go up to $25 million. Boras instead made his $32 million bid at the last second and skipped negotiations altogether.

“The Tigers offered $19.8 million, and Boras, according to the two sources, did not counter. The negotiations ended there. They would have been willing to slide that offer up considerably, certainly over $20 million, maybe closer to $25 million. But Boras shut it down. Radio silence. So, at the deadline, they filed at $19.8 million.

“The first time the Tigers saw his $32 million salary bid was when they exchanged numbers late Thursday night, numbers that went straight to the league and formed the parameters of the arbitration case that will be heard in late January or early February.”

McCosky also claims that, although the front office offered $19.8 million, it was never the club's intention to make that the final offer. The Tigers more than likely would not agree to the $32 million that was eventually proposed by Boras, but the franchise was seemingly willing to move its offer up in negotiations.

Tarik Skubal's arbitration hearing is set to take place somewhere between January 26 and February 13. Due to his agent submitting a proposed $32 million deal at the last minute, the third-party group would have to choose between Skubal being paid either $19.8 million or $32 million. However, the Tigers and Boras can still negotiate and possibly come to an agreement beforehand, which would avoid the hearing altogether.