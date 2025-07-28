With the Detroit Tigers trading for starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins, one of the reasons for the reveal has just been revealed. While people were wondering what the Tigers would do at the trade deadline, Paddack served as a key move since it was announced that pitcher Reese Olson is out for the regular season, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“Scott Harris said Reese Olson is out for the season with a shoulder strain,” Cody Stavenhagen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Sounds like that played a big role in the Tigers trading for Chris Paddack.”

The wording is crucial to understand, though, as while he is out for the regular season, the door is reportedly “open” for him returning to the postseason, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. Manager A.J. Hinch would express uncertainty in Olson's status.

“The #Tigers are keeping the door open for Reese Olson (right shoulder strain) to return in the postseason, but he will be out for the regular season,” Petzold wrote on X. “A.J. Hinch: ‘I don't know what comes of the rest of the year for him. I think that's what the next couple of days are for.'”

Tigers trade for Chris Paddack after injury to Reese Olson

As the Tigers' strategy for the trade deadline will be showcased as it gets to the July 31 cutoff, the trade for Paddack has become way more important with the Olson injury. Subsequently, Olson sports a 3.15 ERA to go along with 65 strikeouts and a 4-4 record in 13 games.

Now with the deal for Paddack, the Twins pitcher currently has a 4.95 ERA with 83 strikeouts and a 3-9 record, hoping to finish the season strong with Detroit. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on the asset that the Tigers had to give up for Paddack and Randy Dobnak, which is catcher Enrique Jimenez, the team's No. 20 prospect, via MLB Pipeline.

“The Tigers are acquiring RHPs Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak from the Twins for C Enrique Jimenez,” Feinsand wrote on X.

At any rate, Detroit is 61-46, putting them first in the AL Central, before starting a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday evening.