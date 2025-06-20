The Houston Astros remain one of the stronger teams in baseball, and always have the players to match. Now, the fun part comes in seeing who makes it to the All-Star team. There are a few shoo-ins who might make it. Yet, others might have a tougher time. Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, and Framber Valdez all should receive consideration for the All-Star team, as all are having a great season for the Astros.

The All-Star MLB fan voting has revealed the first results. So far, there are a few Astros players who are around third or fourth in the voting. Unlike past seasons, the Astros are not completely dominating the fan voting. In other words, they will need a little boost for some of their players to make it on the 2025 All-Star team this season.

The midsummer classic is just a few weeks away. It will be exciting, and always is one of the more popular events of the summer. But someone will not make it to the team. Pena, Paredes, and Valdez have all made a case, and all can certainly be on the All-Star team given what they have done this season.

Jeremy Pena has competition

The issue with Pena is not the player himself. It's that he has two other shortstops ahead of him. Currently, Jacob Wilson and Bobby Witt Jr. lead the voting, which might leave Pena out. Unfortunately, that would be a travesty, considering how well he is doing this season. Pena is batting .322 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 44 runs. He also has a slugging percentage of .473 and an on-base percentage of .377.

Baseball Savant illustrates that his metrics have been above average. Significantly, his batting run value is 86, his baserunning run value is 89, and his fielding run value is 86. Pena has also been great on the basepaths, snagging 15 bags and only getting caught once. Moreover, his sprint speed value is at 97. His defense has also been excellent, as his range is at 94.

Pena recently signed an extension, which validates the value he brings to Houston. Now, he hopes to make the All-Star team and bring the same capabilities he has shown all season with the Astros. Pena has been rock-solid all season and deserves a fair share, despite the competition.

Isaac Paredes should be on the All-Star Team

Paredes has been good this season. Yet, he is fifth in the All-Star voting and might not make the team unless a player suffers an injury. Despite recently leaving a game with an injury, Paredes has maintained his consistency and continues to deliver power for the Astros. So far, he is batting .249 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 39 runs. Paredes is on pace to clobber more than 30 home runs and over 90 RBIs.

Article Continues Below

Paredes has a batting run value of 90, which is in the upper echelon of the league. Also, his chase percentage value is at 89, while his whiff percentage value is at 90. Paredes' walk percentage value is 90, showcasing how patient he is at the plate. Overall, he has been one of the toughest hitters to get out.

Paredes has also demonstrated his importance to the team this season. Notably, he blasted his first-ever walk-off home run, clobbering a pitch into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros the 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13, 2025. Paredes should definitely be on the All-Star team this season.

Framber Valdez makes the Astros' rotation strong

Valdez recently set a franchise record, accomplishing something that even the great Nolan Ryan had not done. Amazingly, he just keeps showing how valuable he is to the organization. Valdez is 8-4 with a 3.09 ERA over 15 starts. Overall, he has been great, and the little stats show even more.

The metrics for Valdez on Baseball Savant are off the charts. The thing that really stands out is his pitching run, fastball run, and breaking run value, which all come in at 92. Valdez lives and dies on the ground ball, as his ground ball percentage value is 97. Despite having some consistency issues with strikeouts and walks, it has not significantly affected him.

One notable performance this season includes his May 30 performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he hurled an 83-pitch complete game. Of course, the 12 strikeouts over five innings, the thing that set a franchise record, highlight that when he is on his game, Valdez is incredibly tough to hit. Even his last performance was good, as he allowed just two earned runs in six innings against the Athletics. Valdes has certainly displayed why he deserves to be on the All-Star team, and showcased why he is one of the best pitchers in the Astros organization.