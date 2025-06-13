Although the Houston Astros (38-30) hold a four and a half game lead in the American League West, they still do not look quite like themselves at this point of the 2025 MLB season. The lineup is specifically an enigma, riding the see-saw for much of the first two and a half months of the campaign. Isaac Paredes has been one of the ballclub's lone pillars of consistency. So, one can imagine the concern that fans are feeling following his injury exit.

The impactful third baseman was visibly limping after trying to beat out a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday's 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. He left the game with a hamstring issue, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, and Mauricio Dubon replaced him at the hot corner in the eighth.

Paredes will be evaluated on Friday, but apparently, he is already lobbying to play against the Minnesota Twins. While it is obviously discouraging to see the Astros' best active power hitter sustain an injury, he made his presence known before departing.

Astros take care of business at home

Paredes blasted his 15th home run of the year in the fifth inning, a 400-foot solo shot that gave Houston what proved to be a huge insurance run. The offseason addition, who arrived in Space City via the Kyle Tucker blockbuster, continues to be an undeniable difference-maker. He is now slugging .478 through 67 games. If the All-Star is forced to miss any time, manager Joe Espada's lineup will look considerably thinner. Fortunately, the Astros have a bit of a cushion in the division right now.

Facing the White Sox is usually helpful, too. Framber Valdez amazingly struck out 12 batters in just five innings while allowing two runs in the series-clinching victory. Franchise legend Jose Altuve put the team on top courtesy of a two-RBI double in the third. Yainer Diaz tacked on another run with a double of his own immediately after, and the bullpen largely kept Chicago in check.

The Astros have not lost a series since a May 21 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and that streak could continue against a Twins squad that just surrendered 16 runs in two separate games versus the Texas Rangers. However, one cannot underestimate the impact a potential Isaac Paredes absence can have on the scoreboard. Ideally, Espada will have good news to share tomorrow.