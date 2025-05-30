Ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, the Houston Astros are 30-26. Joe Espada has navigated injuries and inconsistency throughout the first two months of the season. Jose Altuve started the season playing in the outfield next to Chas McCormick in a effort to create the best lineup possible.

While that move has had varying levels of success, it is one of many reasons why Houston is not as good as expected. After making the postseason in 2024, the Astros were victims of one of the biggest upsets in the playoffs. The Detroit Tigers swept them out of the American League Wild Card Series in surprising fashion. Now, Houston finds itself trying to put together one last title run.

Altuve and Yordan Alvarez remain the faces of the organization, but it is clear that they are at the brink of a new age. The Astros dynasty that dominated in the AL in the late 2010s appears to be behind them. However, some pieces from that team remain, and the team is lurking right behind the Seattle Mariners for the division lead in the AL West.

If their slumping players can fight their way out of poor starts, Houston has a chance to make another run. Here are three players that need to step up in order to overcome disappointing 2025 campaigns so far.

Outfielder Chas McCormick

One of the reasons why the Astros were so good for so long was the clutch play in their outfield. George Springer and Kyle Tucker were at the focal point of their attack, but the former All-Stars signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and were traded to the Chicago Cubs by Houston, respectively. Part of the reason they moved on from the perennial MVP candidate was Chas McCormick.

The 30-year-old provided a consistent swing at the plate, even if he was out-shone by Springer and Tucker. Without them on the roster, though, Espada gave McCormick a chance to step up. Two months in, the fifth year player finds himself behind Jake Meyers and Cam Smith in the outfield. His .256 average isn't bad, but he only has two doubles and no home runs, giving Espada cause for concern.

Meyers jumped him on the Astros' depth chart and has performed well so far. At this point, Houston could consider moving McCormick to a team that needs him more. It might come down to how much faith Espada has in him to break out of his slump. Even if he shows improvement, where would he play? McCormick's slow start might have dug him a hole he can't get out of.

Starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Lance McCullers Jr. missed multiple years recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He made his long-awaited debut this season, but is a far cry from what he used to be. After a disappointing start against the Cubs, McCullers Jr. received death threats from fans. His comeback put him under immediate pressure to produce like he did before his injury. Unfortunately, getting back to that level might not be in the cards for McCullers Jr..

The 31-year-old has had better starts since then, but is still looking for his first win of the season. He's pitched six innings just once, a sign that he isn't capable of going as deep into his starts as he used to. If the Astros make their way into the postseason, their rotation will likely be shortened from five to four pitchers. Assuming that Luis Garcia is back by then, McCullers Jr. would be the fourth pitcher in Espada's rotation.

It's up to Houston whether it wants to take the risk of sending McCullers Jr. out in a playoff setting. His last postseason run wasn't great, but he was one of the Astros' better starters from 2015 to 2021. He has the rest of the season to prove to Espada that he can get back to that version of himself before September and October.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez

While Altuve has been the face of the Astros' dynasty, Alvarez is arguably the best pure hitter the franchise has ever seen. Over the past four seasons, the 6-foot-4 behemoth has hit at least 30 home runs each year. The perennial AL MVP candidate was as formidable a force that Major League Baseball had to offer outside of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

2025, however, is an outlier year for the 27-year-old. His average and power, both of which are normally elite, are near career-lows. When he isn't at his best offensively, the team struggles to put up runs consistently. Alvarez is close to coming back from a hand injury, and Espada hopes that when he is comfortable, he will come back with a vengeance.

It could be argued that Alvarez is the most important player to Houston's season. When he is at his best, the Astro's designated hitter could fuel the team all the way to a championship. He and Altuve, along with McCullers Jr., represent the pieces of Houston's dynasty. If the three of them can find their way back to their former glory, the sky's the limit for the Astros this season.