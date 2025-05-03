The Houston Astros had a good game against the Chicago White Sox. However, Joe Espada got a historic performance from Jake Meyers. The 28-year-old outfielder tied Yordan Alvarez's franchise record as part of a great day at the plate with the Astros' slugger not playing in the game. Meyers is usually be at the bottom of Espada's order, but he proved on Saturday that he is as capable a hitter as anyone else on the team.

Meyers took full advantage of Davis Martin and the rest of the White Sox pitchers during the game. He had arguably his best game as a pro, going 4-4 with a career-high seven RBIs. He accumulated 13 total bases in the game, tying Alvarez for the most in a single game in Astros history, according to Houston Chronicle writer Matt Kawahara. Alvarez set the record with a three home-run performance against the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

Meyers' performance against Chicago might end up being his breakout game. The Astros are pivoting into their future after trading Kyle Tucker away from Houston. In response, Espada is looking for contributors who are able to chip in alongside Alvarez and Jose Altuve.

Just over a month into 2025, the Houston is realizing that they can't run away with their division anymore. The American League West is a four-team race thanks to the Athletics entering the competition alongside the Astros. Them, the Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners are fighting for the division crown.

The Astros have unfinished business in the postseason after they lost to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Series. They are in the final part of their dynasty, but want to add one more title before moving on.

Meyer's offense will be a big plus if he can maintain some consistency. Regardless, his name is in the team's record book alongside Alvarez after Saturday's masterclass at the plate..