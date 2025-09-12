The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on the 15-day injured list due to right hand soreness, Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle reported. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and McCullers has returned to Houston for further evaluation. Left-hander Colton Gordon has been recalled in the corresponding roster move.

McCullers’ absence comes at a crucial time, with the Astros sitting at 79-68 and continuing their playoff push as they open a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

McCullers’ injury is not an immediate setback for Houston, given his limited role on the 2025 roster. After missing nearly three full seasons due to elbow issues, he returned this year but couldn't regain his prior effectiveness. In 52⅓ innings pitched this season, McCullers has posted a 6.88 ERA, with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate.

He has already had two trips to the IL this season, one in June for a right foot sprain and another in July due to a blister. Most recently, he pitched four innings over three appearances from the bullpen, allowing three earned runs, six hits, four walks, and three strikeouts. His velocity has dipped into the low 90s, making him easier for hitters to drive. Manager Joe Espada had indicated that McCullers’ bullpen usage was short-term, aimed primarily at giving the rotation flexibility.

The 31-year-old has faced persistent injury challenges throughout his career. McCullers has only once pitched more than 130 innings in a single MLB season and has never exceeded 165 innings. His fastball velocity this season has averaged 91.8 mph, down more than two ticks from his peak. Still, the Astros committed to McCullers with a five-year, $85 million extension covering 2022-2026, with a $17 million salary due in 2026.

A 2017 All-Star and two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022), McCullers made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2015. That year, he struck out 11 batters in his first complete game and ended the season with 22 starts. In 2021, he posted a 13-5 record with a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 162⅓ innings, earning Houston’s team Pitcher of the Year award. His postseason achievements include hurling six innings in a major league-record 18-inning shutout during the 2022 ALDS and contributing to Houston’s World Series title the same year.