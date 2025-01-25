As the odyssey between the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman continues, there are legitimate questions about whether the star third baseman would return to the team. While a reunion between Bregman and the Astros could be talked about, the team's general manager Dana Brown spoke to the media Saturday to put some water on those hopes.

When speaking to reporters Saturday, Brown answered many questions regarding Bregman where he would say candidly that it is a “long shot” that he will be on Houston next season. He was also asked if the door is still open for a Bregman return, he would instead say that it is “cracked” according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“I mean, there would be some challenges we would have to talk through, you know,” Brown said. “But you know, ultimately, if you get Bregman back, he would play third base. So then you would kind of work through, okay, what should we do to adjust and to make that happen? It's a long shot, but those conversations that you have.”

“I would say [the door is] cracked,” Brown continued. “The fact that he’s still available, it just makes it interesting. Like ’man, this guy is such a good player, he’s done so many wonderful things here.’ We’ll stick with the cracked door and see where our conversations lead.”

Expand Tweet

Astros' Dana Brown surprised that Alex Bregman is still a free agent

The Astros signed other players such as Christian Walker and Issac Parades which some could say were moves that tried to repair the team in preparation for Bregman not being on the team in the future. However, Brown would honestly say that it's “pretty interesting” to see that Bregman is still a free agent at this point because of the caliber of player he is, hitting a .260 batting average to go with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs last season.

“Of course, Bregman’s still a free agent. Going all the back to December, we had multiple conversations,” Brown said Saturday. “Looked like it was going to be tough to get them done. We didn’t want to wait around so we started to add certain players back, whether it was (Issac) Parades or (Christian) Walker, we knew we were getting the right pieces to our lineup. Now to see that he’s still a free agent, it’s pretty interesting. We see it every day. We’ve had conversations internally. But that’s kind of where it is right now. He’s still a free agent.”

“Yeah, I don't know, because I'm not part of their camp, so I don't know what their conversations are like,” Brown continued. “I just anticipated that, you know, look, this guy is such a good player, you know, I thought he would be off the market. But I'm sure, you know, they're working on something.”

Houston finished last season with an 88-73 record which won them the AL West, but they would end up losing in the wild card series against the Detroit Tigers. It remains to be seen what the finality will look like between the Astros and Bregman as he's been on the team since 2016.