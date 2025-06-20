As the Houston Astros (43-31) gain more separation in the American League West — led the Seattle Mariners by five and a half games entering Thursday night's matchup versus the Athletics, it is becoming easier to overlook their depleted pitching staff. And that cannot happen. Although Joe Espada's club continues to excel with more than half a dozen hurlers on the injured list, sustaining success in this state is hard to fathom. Reinforcements are essential. Fortunately, one player just made critical progress.

Astros right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier, who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, threw in his first live batting practice, according to the Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara. He threw 20 pitches, topping at 95 mph, and did not have any issues. Espada and company will want to see how Javier feels on Friday, but this was a pivotal barrier to clear. A long-awaited return is starting to come into focus.

Houston may be able to outlast a presently lackluster division, but if the team is going to advance deep into the playoffs yet again, it will need help in the starting rotation. An October wizard like Javier could be the perfect candidate to provide that vital service in 2025. He owns a 2.68 career postseason ERA in 43 2/3 innings of work and was near-unhittable during the franchise's 2022 World Series run.

The 28-year-old has experienced plenty of wear-and tear since that momentous triumph, but he should get the opportunity to reclaim an important role in the pitching staff after returning to the MLB roster. Apart from his big-game heroics, Javier can also add stability during the regular season. His 3.59 lifetime ERA looks pretty nice right about now, especially since Lance McCullers Jr. just landed on the IL after suffering a freak weight-room accident.

The veteran righty is the latest Astros starter to end up on the shelf, joining Ronel Blanco, J.P. France, Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia, Hayden Wesneski and Cristian Javier. This group is constantly pushed to its limits, and somehow it trudges on. But Houston does not want to merely survive. It expects to thrive.

Perhaps a healthy Javier can help make that happen. The Dominican Republic native continues his rehab.