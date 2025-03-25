The Houston Astros have released first baseman Jon Singleton two days before Opening Day, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported.

Singleton's release clears the way for offseason acquisition Christian Walker to man first base as he continues recovering from an oblique injury.

Singleton played 119 games for the Astros last year, taking over first when it became clear that Jose Abreu was not producing. He hit .234 with 13 home runs and a .707 OPS in that time. While those aren't terrible numbers, there just may not have been room on the roster to carry him solely as a bench player.

“We are assessing our next step with Singy, but he will not be making our club,” Astros manager Joe Espada said on Sunday when the team decided Singleton would not be on the Opening Day roster. “Just the way our roster is being shaped right now and the direction, we want to go and give some other players a look. It wasn’t easy … but sometimes we’ve got to make those tough decisions.”

Singleton didn't make much of an impression this spring, playing 17 games and hitting .171 with one extra-base hit in 41 at bats.

The 33-year-old Singleton spent parts of four seasons with the Astros, dating back to 2014. He did not play a Major League game between 2016 and 2022 but returned to the Majors in 2023, splitting time between the Astros and Milwaukee Brewers.

Christian Walker continues rehabbing oblique injury ahead of Astros Opening Day

Walker took the next step toward making Houston's Opening Day roster on Monday when he played a simulated game. Espada reported that Walker played six innings of defense and hit a home run.

It may not sound like much, but Walker played just four games in Grapefruit League play before going down with his injury. He was 4-8 with three doubles before his injury.

Walker came to Houston over the offseason as a free agent signing, with Houston hoping he could be the solution to the team's first base problems. Between Singleton and Abreu last year, the Astros ranked 27th in baseball in OPS at first base. Walker is coming off a 2024 season in which he hit 26 home runs and knocked in 84 RBI for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also hit for an .803 OPS and won the NL Gold Glove at first base.

The Astros signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract in December.

Houston opens its season Thursday afternoon at home against the New York Mets.