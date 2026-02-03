The Houston Astros are prepping for the 2026 season and are expected to remain elite with a playoff-caliber roster. The Astros are on the verge of potentially losing Framber Valdez to another team in free agency; however, the starting rotation is good enough not to lose much of a step.

The Astros are avoiding arbitration with infielder Isaac Paredes by agreeing on a $9.35 million contract. According to Chandler Rome, who covers the Astros, catcher Yanier Diaz's arbitration decision is expected today.

Paredes is likely going to be either the starting second baseman or DH. With Carlos Correa there, it makes sense to start Correa at third. Paredes can also play first base, but Christian Walker is the better defender. Jose Altuve is playing left field and second base. The infield is going to look different on many different nights, but they have a lot of elite offense from those hitters. The outfield consists of Jesus Sanchez, Jake Meyers, Cam Smith, and, of course, Jordan Alvarez to top it all off.

Paredes hit .254 with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs in 2025. He had an elite OPS of .810 with 15 doubles and one triple.

Paredes is a candidate to play for Team Mexico for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Mexico will have a great roster led by Jarren Duran and Randy Arozarena. Paredes would probably move back to third base for Team Mexico. No decision is made yet, but with the games starting in just over a month, more players are going to commit in the next two weeks.

Both Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve will not play in the WBC.