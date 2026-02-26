Losses are piling up while Ja Morant watches from the sidelines. Sure, the team's 2026 NBA Draft lottery odds are improving, but it would be easy for the FedEx Forum'smost loyal fans to mentally check out for the rest of the season. They should not, for the same reasons Tuomas Iisalo cannot. The Memphis Grizzlies have turned heads for all the wrong reasons lately, but there is still plenty at stake over the last few weeks of the season.

Though hopes of the NBA Playoffs have all but faded away, this stretch is arguably the most critical evaluation period of the Zach Kleiman era. The front office needs answers before committing significant financial capital to its young core, and the court is currently flooded with players auditioning for their NBA futures.

GG Jackson is getting paid

GG Jackson has been one of the most compelling players in the league, let alone on the roster. He is still one of the youngest players in the NBA after all. Now operating without Jaren Jackson Jr., the South Carolina alum is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals/blocks while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dim February, essentially operating in a revamped version of the Desmond Bane-Jaren Jackson Jr. role.

Heavy usage, varied shot creation, and an increase in defensive responsibility for the rest of the season are expected. Jackson will not take the place of Ja Morant; no one can in Memphis, but the Grizzlies need to determine exactly what he will be. The front office faces a critical financial decision regarding Jackson’s second contract.

His current performance suggests a valuation north of $10 million annually, which takes him out of mid-level exception territory and into a long-term commitment. These final games are an audition for a substantial payday.

Pinning down a point

Putting the Ja Morant trade drama aside, Tuomas Iisalo also needs clarity at the backup point guard spot. Neither Cam Spencer nor Scotty Pippen Jr. has made it an easy call; Javon Small and Walter Clayton Jr. still need developmental reps. Ty Jerome seems more suited for an off-ball role. The Grizzlies are effectively sitting on six point guard options and exactly zero certainty.

Pippen Jr. brings toughness, fight, and an obvious appreciation for the city. He is exactly the kind of player a rebuilding team wants in the locker room. The problem is consistency. He hasn't shown enough of it yet. The economics make the decision feel urgent as well. Only $350,000 of Pippen Jr.'s $2.4 million contract for next season is guaranteed. That leverage gives Memphis a clear out, but it also means these final weeks are effectively a tryout.

Spencer has shown he may be one of the best shooters on the planet, though he continues to struggle defensively and handling true point guard duties for extended stretches. If he can’t run the show, maintain an elite shooting efficiency, and be a bit more stout as a point of attack defender, Spencer's minutes will evaporate once the roster is healthy. Doing some of the job is not going to be enough to demand a second contract next summer, especially if Darius Acuff or Kingston Flemings get drafted by Memphis.

Ty Jerome juggling emotions

Ty Jerome didn't sign up for a full-scale rebuild. The wily 28-year-old veteran inked a deal expecting a competitive team around him, and instead, he's navigating a season that has shed most of its expected core pieces. An offseason injury that cost Jerome most of the season did no one any favors either. There is no buyer's remorse yet, but the Grizzlies and the rest of the NBA need something from before the summer arrives.

Expect Iisalo to serve up plenty of opportunities. Boosting the value of Jerome's $9.2 million expiring deal before the NBA Draft would help everyone move to blank-slate situations. A strong finish alleviates those lingering injury concerns and potentially turns an ill-fitting contract timeline-wise into a long-term asset.

Taylor Hendricks has a tough time

The Grizzlies have dealt with blows to their big men for too long, and the issues continue. Even imperfect minutes could help the front office determine whether Hendricks fits alongside the oft-injured Zach Edey. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies have not gotten the right circumstances to put the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade piece in advantageous positions, per Iisalo.

“I mean, with every player, whether it's off a, let's say, static situation, most of the time for a player like Taylor, it's going to come off the catch. It's getting past his own guy, then making good decisions, and developing that skill set of finishing at the rim or finding those open shooters. He was in a tough situation (against the Golden State Warriors). Kyle Anderson late scratch for the game, and Taylor went into a new position after having been with the team for very little time. I thought he did a pretty good job there for not having practiced it once. Obviously, the big situation (with Zach Edey) is what it is.”

Extension-eligible evaluations

The Grizzlies are approaching a series of roster decisions that will define the franchise’s financial outlook. Hendricks, Jackson, and Jaylen Wells are all extension-eligible, meaning their future roles need to align with salary cap investment. That creates a natural hierarchy to sort through in the wing/off-ball rotation alongside Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward.

Kleiman's front office cannot afford to enter extension negotiations guessing. Memphis needs data. The players need reps. They need to know who fits alongside whom when the core eventually returns.

Losses may dominate the box scores, but evaluation season is far from meaningless. For the Grizzlies, the next few weeks will shape everything from the backup point guard job to future contracts. The future of the franchise is essentially being decided on the floor every night. For fans who care about what comes next, there is plenty to watch.