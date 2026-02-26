The recent deal between WWE and ESPN to broadcast PLEs has caused some confusion, but Xfinity customers wondering how to watch the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE will be relieved with the latest update.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reports that Xfinity has enabled ESPN Unlimited plan authentication to “eligible” Xfinity TV customers starting on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

The timing of this move couldn't come at a better time. This means eligible Xfinity TV customers will be able to access “exclusive streaming content” from ESPN, including the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

How to watch 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber

ESPN subscribers will be able to watch Elimination Chamber on the app in the United States. The broadcasting deal between WWE and ESPN is in full swing.

Article Continues Below

Their deal moved WWE PLEs to ESPN's streaming service beginning in September 2025. Previously, the PLEs were broadcast on Peacock in the United States. So, this means that the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE is the first to air on ESPN.

The 2026 Elimination Chamber will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk. Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor in a marquee match.

Additionally, his wife, AJ Lee, will face Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. There will be two Elimination Chamber matches. The men's match features Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso. The women's match features top stars like Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez.

This is the last main roster PLE before WrestleMania 42. So fans can expect major storyline developments heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 42 returns to Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row. The two-night event will take place from Apr. 18 to 19, 2026.