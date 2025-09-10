The Houston Astros watched a two-run ninth-inning lead vanish Tuesday night to the Toronto Blue Jays, falling 4-3 in extra innings. After the game, manager Joe Espada delivered a scathing message to his clubhouse following what could be a pivotal loss in the AL West race.

The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, what the Astros manager told reporters postgame inside the visiting clubhouse.

“We’ve just got to be better. I thought that today … we’re a better ballclub than what we showed today. And we have to just be better on both sides of the ball.”

The Astros bullpen faltered at the worst possible time. Bryan Abreu entered the ninth with a 3-1 lead but surrendered a pair of walks and a game-tying single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Craig Kimbrel then gave up the walk-off in the tenth, capping another frustrating late-game collapse.

Espada’s comments come amid rising pressure. The Astros now hold just a 1.5-game lead in the AL West race, with the Mariners and Rangers both surging. The club is 3-7 over its last 10 and has been plagued by poor execution in high-leverage moments.

Beyond the Astros bullpen, Luis Garcia’s elbow discomfort looms large. The right-hander exited after just 1.2 innings, casting serious doubt over the rotation’s depth entering the postseason stretch.

Offensively, Houston stranded 11 runners and went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position—highlighting a broader September slump. Despite Carlos Correa’s two-run homer and Yainer Diaz’s three-hit night, the Astros playoff hopes are in jeopardy if the trend continues. Their lack of timely hitting and situational execution has become a recurring issue, casting real concern on their ability to close out tight games.

Now with 17 games remaining, the club must address glaring issues on the mound and at the plate. The Astros manager’s rare public criticism may either spark a late-season surge from this veteran team or expose deeper vulnerabilities as October approaches.