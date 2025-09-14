The Houston Astros' 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night maintained their spot at the top of the AL West. After being in the driver's seat for the majority of this season, the Seattle Mariners' late surge has allowed them to tie the Astros in first place. If the Astros complete the sweep of Atlanta on the road, first place will remain in Houston's hands. During the third inning of Saturday's victory, Astros manager Joe Espada pulled star second baseman Jose Altuve from the game. Post-game, Espada revealed to the Associated Press that Altuve was removed due to soreness in his right foot.

“The Houston Astros received an injury scare in Saturday night's 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves when nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve was pulled after complaining of right foot discomfort,” reported the AP via ESPN. “Altuve singled to right field in the third inning and then was forced out at second on a grounder hit by Jesus Sanchez. ‘He came in and he said, ‘My foot is bothering me,'” said Astros manager Joe Espada. ‘So, I took him out. Just being cautious.'”

Altuve won't start in Sunday's series finale, with utilityman Mauricio Dubon playing second and batting ninth. It's certainly possible that the former MVP is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers. The Astros will close the season with four straight three-game series against each of their division rivals. The Rangers and the Mariners will visit Houston. Those two sets are followed by a season-ending road trip to Sacramento to play the Athletics, then to Anaheim to play the Los Angeles Angels. If Altuve misses more time, who will be his immediate replacement?

Astros look to clinch AL West title within the next few days

Dubon and Ramon Urias, another versatile infielder, would likely be Altuve's replacements if the star second baseman missed an extended period of time. Urias was brought in before the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. The veteran has played all around the infield and would also be a solid defensive replacement. Dubon's speed and ability to play all over the diamond also play in his favor.

Losing Altuve for a while would be a blow for the Astros, but one they could sustain. GM Dana Brown built the team's depth up at the deadline, including a deal to bring back fan favorite Carlos Correa to play third base. Jeremy Pena has had an ascendant season at shortstop. Urias and Dubon have shown in the past that they can handle a starting role. Will it be enough for Houston to hold off a surging Mariners squad? The baseball world will know within the next couple of weeks.