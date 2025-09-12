It is the middle of September, and things have become urgent for the Houston Astros. Now, they need to figure it out. With the American League West on the line, there is work to do. All the Astros players must do what it takes to win the AL West over the Seattle Mariners. Significantly, the Astros' division title hopes are in deep peril.

Houston has +140 odds to win the AL West, slightly behind the Mariners. For a while, it seemed like the Astros would win the division handily. But it has not gone that way. Instead, they find themselves attempting to stay in control while fending off the M's. The AL West is up for grabs, and it is not going to be an easy road.

The Astros begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on the road. Then, they begin a major six-game homestand with the Texas Rangers and Mariners. In addition to trying to overtake the Mariners, the Astros lead the Rangers by just two games, so it's not difficult to emphasize the importance of these two series matchups. The Astros conclude the season with a six-game road trip, visiting Sacramento to face the Athletics and Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

It's time to review everything that has transpired to get the Astros to this point. Likewise, it's time to see how some Astros players have done while highlighting the one who needs to do more.

How the season has gone for the Astros

Things started off sluggishly for Houston, as they went 16-14 by the end of April. Then, they were 31-26 at the end of May. The Astros got hot in June and were 50-34 heading into July. By the time the All-Star Break arrived, the Astros were 56-40.

Things looked exceptional for the Astros as they were 62-47 going into August. By the time September came around, they were 75-62. But the month of September has not gone well. So far, they are 4-7 in 11 games, and find themselves in a tie with the Mariners. That makes the next few weeks even more important than ever.

Astros players who have thrived

Christian Walker is batting just .233 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 63 runs. Yet, he has at least been consistent recently, getting a hit in 5 of 6 games. Carlos Correa has struggled, but has picked things up as of late. Overall, he is batting .276 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 58 runs. Correa is also hitting .295 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 18 runs in 149 at-bats and 37 games since the Astros reacquired him from the Minnesota Twins.

Jeremy Pena has put in solid work, batting .300 with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 60 runs. Yordan Alvarez has been delivering results, hitting .281 with six home runs, 27 RBIs, and 15 runs. Yainer Diaz has done well, batting .255 with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 50 runs.

Even if not all of these players have been consistent throughout the season, they are doing well right now, for the most part. But after losing 6-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays, the offense has stalled. One Astros player has been in this rut for a while. Unfortunately, this future Hall-of-Fame player is just not cutting it. That Astros player is Jose Altuve.

Jose Altuve is the Astros player who must step up

Think about the two titles the Astros have won over the past nine seasons. Moreover, think about all the appearances in general. It has always had one common denominator: Altuve.

When the Astros won the title in 2017, Altuve hit .310 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs. Throughout the years, Altuve has been mostly a consistent hitter in the playoffs, except for 2022. Ultimately, he has been solid. That's what makes what's happening now more alarming than ever before.

Altuve is not having a bad season. Overall, he is batting .261 with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 75 runs. But the alarming part has been his recent stretch. Altuve is mired in an ugly 2-for-33 rut with a batting average of .060. While his teammates are at least finding ways to hit the ball occasionally, Altuve has struggled. Not only has he not gotten hits, but he has struck out eight times.

The Astros have plenty of talent on their roster. But hitting has been one of the major weaknesses this season. Yes, they still have experienced players who can push them to the playoffs. But if Altuve cannot snap out of it, will they have much of a chance to win the AL West? It seems very unlikely right now.

This series with the Braves will be the first test, and a fresh chance for Altuve to get things going. If he cannot, then there is a chance the Astros could miss the postseason entirely.