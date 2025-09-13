Jose Altuve had a remarkable highlight during the Houston Astros' series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Houston began the series looking for a bounce back as they lost two of their last three games to the Toronto Blue Jays. As one of the better teams in the American League, they needed momentum to get back on track and continue to make their case as a playoff contender.

Altuve's highlight took place in the top of the sixth inning. He stepped up to the plate as he blasted the solo shot to left field. The ball soared up to 414 feet in the air, showing off his powerful swing as he added on to Houston's lead over Atlanta.

How Jose Altuve, Astros played against Braves

Jose Altuve and the Astros' offense came to play as they dominated the Braves 11-3 in the series opener.

Houston got off to a hot start, taking a 10-0 lead after five innings, and never looked back. Atlanta ended its scoring drought with three runs in the sixth and eighth frames, but it was too late as its offense was unable to make any rally down the stretch.

The Astros' bullpen did a great job at fending off the Braves' attack. They limited them to five hits after 32 at-bats, only conceding runs via homers late in the game. Jayden Murray started on the mound as he lasted three innings, striking out one batter while conceding one hit. Meanwhile, AJ Blubaugh earned the win while Colton Gordon obtained the save.

Houston improved to an 80-68 record on the season, boasting the best record in the AL West Division standings. They are 0.5 games above the Seattle Mariners and 2.5 games above the Texas Rangers.

The Astros will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Braves. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET.