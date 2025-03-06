As Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown looks for his team to have a great season, there could be a change of position for one of the team's main stars. Astros star Jose Altuve has been playing outfield in multiple points this spring training rather than his usual second base as Brown spoke about the change and the likelihood it will stick.

Brown was on “Foul Territory” as one of the hosts asked about Altuve and the effort to move to the outfield, which was initially to bring back Alex Bregman to the team if needed. However, the team has moved Altuve to the outfield anyway, as Brown says that while they are not “committing to it yet,” it's in a good “trajectory.”

“I don’t think we’re committing to it yet, I think the energy is there,” Brown said Thursday. “Yeah he’s going to have to play some infield. At some point he’s going to have to go back to 2nd. It’s the first utility thing where we want to have certain bats in the lineup. We could put Altuve back at 2nd. I don’t think we’re fully committed to it.”

“I think that we are excited about it. We like the path that we’re taking,” Brown continued. “The trajectory is good, he’s taken well to it. He’s actually running balls down in the gaps. Sometimes you forget how fast he is, until he went into the outfield and like man he’s got pretty good foot speed.”

Astros plan for Jose Altuve seemingly revealed

The comments from Brown could be a little clashing with Astros manager Joe Espada as he spoke about the plan with Altuve and having more of a commitment. He would go as far as to say that Altuve is likely to play most games in left field and wants to “avoid” going back and forth between positions according to ESPN.

“Right now the plan is for him to play the majority of his games in left field,” Espada said. “[Moving] back and forth is something that I am going to avoid.”

At the end of the day, even Brown said during his appearance on “Foul Territory” that it will be Espada's decision and reinforces that Altuve in the outfield is on a good path.

“And so I think it's working out well, and we're going to continue to see what it looks like during spring training,” Brown said. “But you know, is there an opportunity that he could place in left field? Absolutely.”

“I mean, that's going to be Joe's decision,” Brown continued. “I give him some ideas, but I don't handle it. But ultimately, he's going to make that decision. I think the path of it is good right now, I think the trajectory is good, I think it's moving in the right direction, and it's looking like it could happen. But we still have a lot of time left.”

As the team figures out the plan with Altuve, Houston looks to improve after winning the AL West with an 88-73 record, but being eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the wild-card round.