For more than a decade, Jose Altuve has been the heart of the Houston Astros' infield. But on Friday, the longtime second baseman took his first official steps toward a new role. In a Grapefruit League matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Altuve trotted out to left field for his debut at the position, beginning what could be a significant shift in his storied career.

The Astros expect Altuve to become their everyday left fielder in 2025. He had spent his entire career at second base making 1,749 starts at the keystone. Now, at 34 years old, he’s embracing a fresh challenge as the Astros explore a new defensive alignment.

But while the moment was significant, the game itself didn’t provide much of a test. Altuve saw little action to no action in his outfield debut, per Brian McTaggart. With more reps later this spring, his workload in left field will increase overtime.

“I did not get a single fly ball, line drive, but it was good to be there,” Altuve said. “I felt like I was expecting a fly ball every pitch. Hopefully next game there’s gonna be more action.”

Despite the lack of opportunities, simply being in the outfield was an important first step for the nine-time All-Star. Learning to read balls off the bat, adjusting to different angles, and building comfort in left field will be key as he makes the transition.

The Astros see Altuve’s move to left field as a way to boost defensive flexibility. It could extend his career while creating opportunities for younger infielders.

For now, Altuve is taking it one game at a time. His first night in left field was quiet, but that could change quickly in his next outing. It’s only the beginning of a transition that could define the next phase of his career.