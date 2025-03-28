Jose Altuve has accomplished just about everything a player can in an Astros uniform. But Thursday’s Opening Day game at Daikin Park brought something entirely new — and something unexpectedly emotional.

As Altuve jogged out to left field for the first time in his 15-year MLB career, the 42,305 fans in attendance roared. When the All-Star second baseman turned left fielder saw himself appear on the stadium jumbotron, he tipped his cap and waved to the Crawford Boxes crowd — a gesture that was met with even louder applause.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but that was amazing,” Altuve said of the ovation. “I really appreciated their support… That was probably one of the happiest moments I’ve had in my career.”

Astros manager Joe Espada announced the position change roughly three weeks ago. He said the decision allows the team more lineup flexibility, particularly in preserving slugger Yordan Alvarez by reducing his time in the field. It also gives Houston stronger defense up the middle, replacing Altuve’s declining range at second base with former Gold Glover Brendan Rodgers.

Astros defeat the Mets on Opening Day, Altuve debuts in Left

But Opening Day proved that the move meant more than just Xs and Os. Altuve’s willingness to take on a new challenge at age 34 — and his immediate impact — were met with admiration from teammates, fans, and coaches alike.

“How respected and loved he is here, we felt it in the dugout,” Espada said. “The players were talking about it. I’ve got so much respect for him.”

That respect quickly turned to a collective gasp in the top of the first inning when Brandon Nimmo lifted a fly ball to left-center. Altuve charged in from left as center fielder Jake Meyers converged on the ball, but it was Altuve — not Meyers — who made the leaping grab, ending the inning and stranding two Mets runners.

“I know Jake called that one, but I was on my way there,” Altuve said with a grin. “I wanted to get my ball.”

Meyers didn’t seem to mind, joking that it was a “tough one” to start their new partnership but happy with the result. “At the end of the day, if you catch the ball, that’s all that matters.”

The rest of Altuve’s night in left field was uneventful by comparison, aside from a clean play on a couple of singles and a routine catch on a shallow pop from Juan Soto. He also called off shortstop Jeremy Peña with a laugh: “Peña, I’ve got priority over him.” At the plate, Altuve went 1-for-4 with a single and three strikeouts. But the storyline wasn’t about the box score — it was about a franchise legend embracing change, and being celebrated for it.

“I’m enjoying my time in left field,” Altuve said. And judging by the reaction in Houston, everyone else is too.