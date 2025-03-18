The Houston Astros have a spring training matchup against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. However, the club will be without star outfielder Yordan Alvarez due to an injury he recently sustained.

Alvarez is officially out of Tuesday's lineup, as he's dealing with a sore thumb, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Reports indicate the injury was sustained during batting practice on Sunday, in which Yordan Alvarez played a game that day against the New York Mets.

Chas McCormick is set to fill in for Alvarez on Tuesday. But the good news about the injury is that it is not deemed serious. Manager Joe Espada already expects the 27-year-old star to be back in the outfield by Wednesday.

The Astros can breathe a sigh of relief as it sounds like Yordan Alvarez won't be missing much time. Ideally, he'll be ready to go on Opening Day when Houston faces off against the Mets. He's one of the best bats in the league and the franchise will likely lean on his offense throughout the season.

In 2024, Alvarez proved to be as reliable as ever. Through 147 games played, Alvarez recorded an impressive .308 batting average and .392 OBP. He also hit 35 home runs and 86 RBIs. His offense played a large part in the Astros' success last season, which helped lead them to their eighth consecutive playoff appearance.

Houston has been a juggernaut in the last decade, as the organization has made four World Series appearances and won two of them. Last season ended shortly, though, as the Astros were eliminated in the AL Wild Card round in two games to the Detroit Tigers.

There are only six more spring training games remaining on the schedule for Yordan Alvarez and Houston, including Tuesday's contest against the Nationals. The Astros' Opening Day game against the Mets is set for March 27 and fans should expect to see Alvarez in the lineup for that contest.