The Houston Astros are defying the odds and playing some good baseball this season, but it always ways to improve, and they know that. Even with injuries to the team, they've still been able to stay afloat, and as the trade deadline approaches, there are some types of players they're interested in, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Astros are sitting in first place despite two members of their opening-day starting rotation undergoing Tommy John surgery, a third who hasn’t pitched in a game since mid-April, their best player (Yordan Alvarez) hasn’t played since May 2, and neither Christian Walker nor Yainer Diaz have an OPS above .690,” Nightengale wrote.

“They are focusing on acquiring a left-handed hitter at the deadline for a lineup that features the fewest at-bats by a left-handed hitter in baseball,” Nightengale continued.

Alvarez has been dealing with right hand inflammation, which has stopped him from getting on the field. Because of injuries, he's only appeared in 29 games this season. So far, he's slashed just .210/.306/.340 with a .646 OPS and three home runs.

When Alvarez is healthy, there's no doubt that he's one of the better players in the league. Luckily for the Astros, Alvarez may be returning to the field sooner rather than later, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Yordan Alvarez is swinging again. Chas McCormick has been reinstated from the IL and Kenedy Corona was optioned. Spencer Arrightetti and Cristian Javier headed to Double-A Corpus Christi this week. Luis Garcia is going to Single-A Fayetteville. Jeremy Peña is in Florida,” Rome wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's big news for the Astros, and if he can return to his normal self when he gets on the field, they can be a team that nobody wants to face in the postseason. The Astros are also hoping that some players improve their game during the second half of the season, such as Diaz and Walker.