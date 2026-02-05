For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros missed the playoffs in 2025. With two World Series titles, three appearances, and seven ALCS appearances, they had a dominant decade in the American League. But with Framber Valdez gone and the core getting older, they need to make more moves. The Astros should finish their offseason by signing Nestor Cortes to add a lefty to their rotation.

The Astros did sign one big-name pitcher this offseason, bringing Tatsuya Imai over from Japan. He will take over for Valdez as the ace, as many scouts see him as a top-end rotation talent. But Valdez is also a left-handed pitcher, which the Astros have none of in their six-man starting rotation, according to FanGraphs.

With Imai and Hunter Brown, the Astros have a great top two of the rotation. Brown was a legitimate AL Cy Young candidate for much of 2025, with a 2.43 ERA in 31 starts. At 27 years old, the expectations are high for Brown, and rightfully so. But every team needs lefty starters, and Nestor Cortes is the best one left on the market.

Cortes started 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers, joining them as part of the Devin Williams trade with the New York Yankees. At the trade deadline, he was traded from the Brewers to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Brandon Lockridge. Across the two stops, he made eight starts with a 6.29 ERA.

Cortes will not command a massive salary, as he is just looking for a place to latch on before spring training. But his history with the New York Yankees proves that he can be an above-average starter in MLB. The Astros need a left-handed pitcher, and Cortes is the best one available. Plus, he has bullpen availability that could improve their depth in the postseason.

The outlook for the 2026 Astros

It is impossible to rule out the Astros before a ball is thrown as long as Jose Altuve is around. Even at 35 years old last year, he posted a .771 OPS and knocked in 77 runs. His defensive position is still up in the air, with left field looming as an option despite poor defensive metrics there last year. But with Atluve, Yordan Alvarez, and Carlos Correa, they can put together a competitive offense.

The Astros may not have spent money on their rotation in recent years, but they did sign Josh Hader to a massive contract before the 2024 season. He improved significantly in his second season as Houston's closer, from a 3.80 ERA to 2.05, even in significantly fewer opportunities, 71 to 48. Having that caliber of a closer on the back end gives them a chance late in games that other AL contenders do not have.

While the 2025 Astros did not make the playoffs, they still won 87 games and finished three games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. They have the players to improve from year to year, especially with Correa on the roster for an entire season. The Mariners lost Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco this offseason, leaving them susceptible to an Astros surge.

The Astros should still have the World Series on their minds heading into 2026. Their core is still there, even though it would be much stronger with Valdez and Kyle Tucker. Adding Cortes would create some diversity in their starting rotation, which is necessary in the majors.

Cortes is not going to command a giant salary and, as proven last year, he has some trade value if it comes to that. Signing him would be the low-risk, high-reward move that the Astros thrived on in previous years. Without Cortes, lefty hitters can feast on the Houston rotation for the entire season.